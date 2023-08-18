Joey Votto -- batting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .216 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Votto has gotten a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).

In 11 games this year, he has homered (23.9%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.0% of his games this year, Votto has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .179 AVG .253 .319 OBP .325 .423 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 25/12 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

