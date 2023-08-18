Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 588 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brett Kennedy to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Reid Detmers

