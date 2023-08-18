Bookmakers have listed player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Steer has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .270/.352/.465 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 98 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.344/.438 on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (9-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Berrios has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.53), 32nd in WHIP (1.219), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of José Berríos' player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 72 RBI (121 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .265/.342/.436 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 128 hits with 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .301/.346/.428 on the year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.