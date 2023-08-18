The Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) visit the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) to start a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Blue Jays are on the back of a series split with the Phillies, and the Reds a series split with the Guardians.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brett Kennedy (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy

Kennedy (1-0) pitches first for the Reds to make his second start this season.

His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up only one hit.

He has a 5.14 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .231 against him over his two games this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays' Berrios (9-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.53, a 3.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.219.

He has 12 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Berrios has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

