Stuart Fairchild vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Stuart Fairchild, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .236 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 36 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this season (27.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.211
|AVG
|.257
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.367
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.53), 32nd in WHIP (1.219), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.