Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, August 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.

In 60.0% of his 105 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (7.6%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this season (31 of 105), with more than one RBI eight times (7.6%).

In 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .237 AVG .251 .327 OBP .330 .347 SLG .361 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 49/22 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings