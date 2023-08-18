Will Benson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .282 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 35 of 69 games this season (50.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (17.4%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 18.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.209
|AVG
|.343
|.333
|OBP
|.432
|.430
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|37/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 140 1/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
