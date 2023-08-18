Men's Winston-Salem Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The eight matches today in the Winston-Salem Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 206-ranked Adam Walton matching up against No. 427 Strong Kirchheimer.
Winston-Salem Open Info
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: August 19
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Winston-Salem Open?
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Mitchell Krueger vs. Alexey Zakharov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 AM ET
|Krueger (-1100)
|Zakharov (+575)
|Robin Haase vs. Omni Kumar
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 AM ET
|Kumar (-120)
|Haase (-110)
|Illya Marchenko vs. Filippo Moroni
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Inaki Montes-de la Torre vs. Stefan Kozlov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:20 PM ET
|Montes-de la Torre (-250)
|Kozlov (+180)
|Darian King vs. Ulises Blanch
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:20 PM ET
|Blanch (-135)
|King (+100)
|Adam Walton vs. Strong Kirchheimer
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|12:20 PM ET
|Walton (-650)
|Kirchheimer (+400)
|Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Nick Chappell
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:40 PM ET
|Chappell (-120)
|Kuznetsov (-110)
|Nick Hardt vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|1:40 PM ET
|Kwiatkowski (-165)
|Hardt (+125)
