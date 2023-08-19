On Saturday, Joey Votto (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .210.

Votto has picked up a hit in 20 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has an RBI in 17 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (36.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .171 AVG .253 .306 OBP .325 .402 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 26/12 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings