Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .253.

In 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%) Newman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Newman has had an RBI in 20 games this season (28.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 games this year (35.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .235 AVG .274 .279 OBP .344 .345 SLG .387 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 13/11 6 SB 1

