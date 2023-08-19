Kevin Newman vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Newman -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .253.
- In 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%) Newman has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Newman has had an RBI in 20 games this season (28.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 games this year (35.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.235
|AVG
|.274
|.279
|OBP
|.344
|.345
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/11
|6
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
