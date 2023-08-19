Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (64-59) and Toronto Blue Jays (67-56) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 19.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (4-2, 4.22 ERA).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (589 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule