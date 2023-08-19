How to Watch the Reds vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and TJ Friedl will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 589 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (4-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has four quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
