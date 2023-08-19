On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (117) this season.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 62.7% of his 118 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (46 of 118), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .265 AVG .270 .358 OBP .344 .431 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 45/27 K/BB 54/23 8 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings