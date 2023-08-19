After hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .275.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Friedl has had a hit in 61 of 99 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (31.3%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (29.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.4% of his games this season (38 of 99), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .274 AVG .276 .330 OBP .351 .491 SLG .376 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

