Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .277.

In 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Benson has driven home a run in 13 games this year (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 27 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .202 AVG .343 .324 OBP .432 .416 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 39/16 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings