The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and picked up 482 yards (40.2 per game).

Also, Drake had 17 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

