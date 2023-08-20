In the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday, Cori Gauff meets Karolina Muchova.

With -210 odds, Gauff is favored over Muchova for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +160.

Cori Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Cori Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 67.7% chance to win.

Cori Gauff Karolina Muchova -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Cori Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Muchova advanced to the finals by defeating No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

Gauff has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 19.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 43 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.3 games per match while winning 59.3% of games.

Muchova is averaging 22.8 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 55.6% of those games.

In 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, Muchova has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Gauff and Muchova have not met on the court.

