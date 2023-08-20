Fever vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (8-24) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-142
|+120
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+110
Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Fever are 15-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury are 11-19-0 ATS this year.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-15 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
- Fever games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this season.
