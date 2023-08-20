The Indiana Fever (8-24) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Fever are 15-15-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury are 11-19-0 ATS this year.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Phoenix has an ATS record of 8-15 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Fever games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

Mercury games have gone over the point total 13 out of 30 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.