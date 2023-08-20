The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.

Votto has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), with multiple hits 11 times (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has had an RBI in 17 games this season (35.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .165 AVG .253 .304 OBP .325 .388 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 27/13 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

