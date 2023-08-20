Joey Votto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.
- Votto has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), with multiple hits 11 times (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has had an RBI in 17 games this season (35.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.165
|AVG
|.253
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.388
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|27/13
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
