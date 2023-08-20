In one of the many exciting matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule on Sunday, FC Nantes and Lille OSC square off at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 on Sunday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Lille OSC vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes (0-0-1) is on the road to match up with Lille OSC (0-1-0) at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (-245)

Lille OSC (-245) Underdog: FC Nantes (+650)

FC Nantes (+650) Draw: (+400)

(+400) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Stade Reims vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 (0-0-1) travels to play Stade Reims (0-0-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Reims (-110)

Stade Reims (-110) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+300)

Clermont Foot 63 (+300) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch FC Lorient vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice (0-1-0) is on the road to match up with FC Lorient (0-1-0) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: OGC Nice (+120)

OGC Nice (+120) Underdog: FC Lorient (+225)

FC Lorient (+225) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Le Havre AC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 (1-0-0) journeys to play Le Havre AC (0-1-0) at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+170)

Stade Brest 29 (+170) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+180)

Le Havre AC (+180) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch AS Monaco vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg (1-0-0) makes the trip to match up with AS Monaco (1-0-0) at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: AS Monaco (-120)

AS Monaco (-120) Underdog: Strasbourg (+300)

Strasbourg (+300) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch RC Lens vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes (1-0-0) journeys to face RC Lens (0-0-1) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: RC Lens (+145)

RC Lens (+145) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+180)

Stade Rennes (+180) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!