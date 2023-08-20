Hunter Greene gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the final of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 380 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 592.

The Reds have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Greene (2-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, June 17, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Houston Astros.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Greene has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Shohei Ohtani 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly

