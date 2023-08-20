Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (64-60) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, August 20, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-4, 3.93 ERA)

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 45 (54.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 45-38 record (winning 54.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 35 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Joey Votto 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.