The Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) and Cincinnati Reds (64-60) play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (2-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (2-4, 3.93 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 17, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.93, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Greene has five quality starts this year.

Greene will look to pick up his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Ryu (1-1) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 36-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

