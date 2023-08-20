The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 117 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (74 of 119), with at least two hits 33 times (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (46 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .260 AVG .270 .352 OBP .344 .423 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 46/27 K/BB 54/23 8 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings