Stuart Fairchild vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
- Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), with more than one hit eight times (10.5%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.200
|AVG
|.257
|.306
|OBP
|.342
|.347
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
