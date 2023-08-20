TJ Friedl vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, TJ Friedl (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Reds vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Blue Jays
|Reds vs Blue Jays Odds
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 62 of 100 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (31.0%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (30 of 100), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.274
|AVG
|.276
|.328
|OBP
|.351
|.503
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|39/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.