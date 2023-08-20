Tyler Stephenson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .246.
- In 60.7% of his 107 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 107), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Stephenson has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.251
|.330
|OBP
|.330
|.346
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|50/23
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
