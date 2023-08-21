After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in his last tournament (losing to Alexander Zverev), Daniil Medvedev will open the US Open versus Attila Balazs (in the round of 128). Medvedev has the third-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Medvedev at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev will meet Balazs in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +900

Medvedev Stats

In his last match, Medvedev was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Medvedev has won six of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 61-15.

Medvedev is 44-9 on hard courts over the past year, with five tournament titles.

Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match in his 76 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 21.6 games per match while winning 60.7% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Medvedev has been victorious in 33.4% of his return games and 84.0% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Medvedev has been victorious in 35.5% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.

