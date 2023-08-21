The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against Mike Moustakas and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 30-32 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 62 of its 124 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 33-27 23-28 41-33 45-43 19-18

