Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, starting at 9:38 PM ET.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 119 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.349/.461 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .275/.339/.437 on the season.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (7-9) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Giolito has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 15 6.0 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Giants Aug. 8 6.0 3 3 3 7 3 at Braves Aug. 2 3.2 8 9 9 2 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 5.1 6 3 3 5 1 at Twins Jul. 23 5.0 6 0 0 9 3

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 21 doubles, seven triples, 43 home runs, 77 walks and 89 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .306/.407/.664 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 1 4 5 0 at Rangers Aug. 16 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI (106 total hits).

He has a .245/.303/.438 slash line so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

