After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.349), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (119) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 75 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven home a run in 46 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .265 AVG .270 .355 OBP .344 .429 SLG .491 19 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 46/27 K/BB 54/23 8 SB 3

