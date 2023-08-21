Stuart Fairchild vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .229.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 77 games this year (46.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (10.4%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.2% of his games this season (24 of 77), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.198
|AVG
|.257
|.304
|OBP
|.342
|.344
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
