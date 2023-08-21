TJ Friedl vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 71st in slugging.
- Friedl has had a hit in 63 of 101 games this year (62.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 30 games this year (29.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.273
|AVG
|.276
|.327
|OBP
|.351
|.497
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Giolito (7-9) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
