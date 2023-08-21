Tyler Stephenson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, August 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (66 of 108), with multiple hits 23 times (21.3%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 32 games this season (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.4%).
- In 40 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.243
|AVG
|.251
|.332
|OBP
|.330
|.365
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|21
|51/23
|K/BB
|61/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
