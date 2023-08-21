On Monday, Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .275.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven home a run in 13 games this season (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 27 games this year (38.0%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .198 AVG .343 .318 OBP .432 .407 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings