The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Moustakas will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Fueled by 383 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 595 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .326.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (6-8) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ashcraft has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 23 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft -

