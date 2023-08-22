Shohei Ohtani and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Reds vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 119 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.349/.461 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.339/.437 so far this year.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Giolito Stats

The Angels' Lucas Giolito (7-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Giolito has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 39th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 15 6.0 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Giants Aug. 8 6.0 3 3 3 7 3 at Braves Aug. 2 3.2 8 9 9 2 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 5.1 6 3 3 5 1 at Twins Jul. 23 5.0 6 0 0 9 3

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 140 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 43 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .306/.407/.664 slash line so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 1 4 5 0 at Rangers Aug. 16 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has recorded 106 hits with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a slash line of .245/.303/.438 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

