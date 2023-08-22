Spencer Steer -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 22 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 119 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this season (75 of 120), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (15%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this year (38.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .265 AVG .270 .355 OBP .344 .429 SLG .491 19 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 46/27 K/BB 54/23 8 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings