The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 66 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (29.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he had two or more.

In 37% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .243 AVG .251 .332 OBP .330 .365 SLG .361 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 21 51/23 K/BB 61/20 0 SB 0

