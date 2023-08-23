Luke Maile vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- In 25 of 53 games this year (47.2%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 53 games so far this season.
Other Reds Players vs the Angels
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.234
|AVG
|.263
|.272
|OBP
|.344
|.325
|SLG
|.579
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (10-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
