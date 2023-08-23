Wednesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (61-65) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (65-61) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (10-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-3).

Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have won in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (599 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule