TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-13, a 40.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of its 125 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 34-27 23-28 42-33 46-43 19-18

