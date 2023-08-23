How to Watch the Reds vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Reid Detmers, who starts for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 145 home runs.
- Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 599 (4.8 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.402 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lyon Richardson will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6, when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.