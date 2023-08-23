How to Watch the Reds vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Shohei Ohtani is starting for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 145 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 599.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .326.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.402 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (8-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.
- Abbott has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Merrill Kelly
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
