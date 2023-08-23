As they try to secure the series sweep, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (65-61) will take on the Los Angeles Angels (61-65) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+125). An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (3-9, 4.93 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 65 times and won 34, or 52.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Angels have a 14-14 record (winning 50% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Angels have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 42, or 48.3%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 19 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Will Benson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Joey Votto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

