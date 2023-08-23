The Los Angeles Angels (61-65) and the Cincinnati Reds (65-61) will square off on Wednesday, August 23 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Shohei Ohtani getting the nod for the Angels and Andrew Abbott taking the hill for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (10-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 2.99 ERA)

Reds vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 34, or 53.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Angels have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Angels have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 41 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 9-13 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+320) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+325) Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

