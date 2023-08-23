The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .276 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).

In 40 of 102 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .273 AVG .280 .327 OBP .353 .497 SLG .382 21 XBH 13 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 29/17 10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings