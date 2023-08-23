Tyler Stephenson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.

In 60.6% of his 109 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 32 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.3%).

He has scored in 40 of 109 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .243 AVG .246 .332 OBP .324 .365 SLG .354 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 21 51/23 K/BB 63/20 0 SB 0

