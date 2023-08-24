Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Kelsey Mitchell (17.4 points per game, 15th in league) and the Indiana Fever (9-24) welcome in Jewell Loyd (24.1, first) and the Seattle Storm (10-23) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and FACEBOOK.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Storm

Indiana scores 80.5 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 83.6 Seattle gives up.

Indiana is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Seattle allows to opponents.

In games the Fever shoot higher than 44.8% from the field, they are 4-13 overall.

Indiana's 32.8% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from deep (35.5%).

The Fever have put together a 5-7 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 35.5% of their three-point shots.

Indiana and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Fever have been scoring 76.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 80.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Indiana's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (82.3) is 2.5 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (84.8).

During their past 10 contests, the Fever are making 0.1 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.5 compared to 6.4 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (33.3% compared to 32.8% season-long).

Fever Injuries