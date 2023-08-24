Joey Votto vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Joey Votto (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .200 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 21 of 51 games this season (41.2%) Votto has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.157
|AVG
|.247
|.292
|OBP
|.315
|.371
|SLG
|.556
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|20
|28/13
|K/BB
|27/7
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 13th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
