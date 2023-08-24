On Thursday, Joey Votto (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .200 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

In 21 of 51 games this season (41.2%) Votto has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 17 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 22 .157 AVG .247 .292 OBP .315 .371 SLG .556 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 20 28/13 K/BB 27/7 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings